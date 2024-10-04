Friday schedule for NASCAR at Talladega

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on track Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.

The second round of the playoffs begins this weekend for the series. Corey Heim leads the points. Nick Sanchez is fourth in the standings, holding the final transfer spot. Those below the cutline are Rajah Caruth (-8 points), Tyler Ankrum (-11), Grant Enfinger (-11) and Taylor Gray (-15).

Truck teams will qualify before racing at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.

The Xfinity and Cup garages will be open Friday but both series are not on track until Saturday.

Talladega weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

Friday, October 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series

11 a.m. — Truck Series

1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity