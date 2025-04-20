Watch Now
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
Justin Thomas' tee shot nearly went into the water but gets saved by the bulkhead, and the 15-time PGA Tour winner recovers to save par during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
Si Woo Kim didn’t make a bogey until the final hole Saturday at Harbour Town. By then he had made his move, posting a 5-under 66 to give him a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak and Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
Mark Dushabek joins the Golf Channel crew to explain why Justin Thomas was assessed a one-stroke penalty while shooting from a bunker-turned-waste area in the third round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
It wasn't another course record, but it was a solid Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links for Justin Thomas, who recalibrated expectations and posted a solid 2-under 69 to enter the weekend two up on the field.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
Wyndham Clark catches up with Todd Lewis after his 6-under 65 at the RBC Heritage, a grip-it-and-rip-it opening round after tweaking his back earlier in the week, he revealed.
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
Ever the entertainer, Billy Horschel gave a spectator quite the memory in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage -- even if that memory came about in painful fashion.
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
Hear from Justin Thomas on what went right -- especially his putter, but also everything else -- in his opening round of the RBC Heritage, and watch highlights from his course record-tying 61.
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
As if the perils of Augusta National weren't enough, Harbour Town Golf Links presents some dangers of its own -- especially the par-3 14th hole, which this weekend's RBC Heritage field will need to approach with caution.