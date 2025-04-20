 Skip navigation
Top News

Canada v United States
U.S. edges Canada in women’s hockey world championship final in overtime classic
2004 U.S. Senior Open
Amateur legend Jay Sigel dies at age 81, USGA confirms
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025 prize money: Full purse payout from Harbour Town

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle
nbc_pl_plupdate_250420.jpg
PL Update: Neto rescues Chelsea against Fulham
nbc_pl_vannistelrooyint_250420.jpg
Van Nistelrooy discusses Leicester’s relegation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save

April 20, 2025 02:49 PM
Justin Thomas' tee shot nearly went into the water but gets saved by the bulkhead, and the 15-time PGA Tour winner recovers to save par during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
1:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
4:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
Now Playing
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
2:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
2:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
0:55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
5:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
1:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
Now Playing

nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters

nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
02:03
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle
nbc_pl_plupdate_250420.jpg
08:49
PL Update: Neto rescues Chelsea against Fulham
nbc_pl_vannistelrooyint_250420.jpg
02:32
Van Nistelrooy discusses Leicester’s relegation
nbc_pl_leilivhl_250420.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Liverpool MWK 33
nbc_pl_trentmacallister_250420.jpg
03:14
Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister on win v. Leicester
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250420.jpg
02:14
Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool lead v. Leicester
Ashun_Wu.jpg
02:28
Highlights: Volvo China Open, Final Round
2210542165_copy.jpg
06:36
Six Nations highlights: Wales 14, Ireland 40
nbc_pl_fulchel_250420.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_ipsarshl_250420.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Arsenal Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_studioreax_250420.jpg
02:05
Reactions from Chelsea’s win over Fulham
nbc_pl_manvwolhl_250420.jpg
14:24
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. Wolves MWK 33
nbc_pl_netogoal_250420.jpg
01:22
Neto rockets Chelsea 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_250420.jpg
56
Nwaneri powers Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_georgegoal_250420.jpg
01:04
George hammers Chelsea level at 1-1 with Fulham
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250420.jpg
03:04
Sarabia’s screamer gives Wolves lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250420.jpg
01:02
Trossard’s brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
02:00
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250420.jpg
01:08
Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_iowbigoal_250420.jpg
01:09
Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250420.jpg
01:22
Trossard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Ipswich
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
nbc_golf_valenzuelatitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_pl_nevillereport_250420.jpg
03:34
Neville: Liverpool winning title is ‘painful’
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
02:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity