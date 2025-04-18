How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Rockingham: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will race at Rockingham Speedway for the first time in over 21 years Saturday.

The gap is so long that “The Rock” was slightly longer when Jamie McMurray won in the most recent race in the Xfinity Series (then called the Busch Series) on Feb. 21, 2004. After the track went dormant for nearly a decade, Rockingham now welcomes the return of NASCAR as a 0.94-mile oval.

McMurray’s win — the last of four consecutive at Rockingham from 2002-04 in the series — came during his second year in the Cup Series. The are no Cup regulars entered in Saturday’s race, but Indy 500 veteran Katherine Legge will be starting her first Xfinity race since 2023.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The race will begin shortly after 5 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 6:30 a.m. ... Qualifying will begin at 11:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (235 miles) on the 0.94-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Rockingham

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Wunderground — Overcast with a stray shower or possible thunderstorm and a high of 83 degrees with winds west to southwest at 5-10 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Jamie McMuray led the final 21 laps to beat Martin Truex Jr. by 0.411 seconds on Feb. 21, 2004.