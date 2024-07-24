Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams entering the Olympic break

The NASCAR Cup Series takes a two-week break with the Olympics taking place.

Four races remain in the regular season, beginning Aug. 11 at Richmond Raceway. The playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Here’s a look at where things stand for each Cup organization after 22 races this season.

23XI Racing — Good news: Tyler Reddick’s runner-up finish at Indy last weekend gives him three top-three finishes in the last four races. … Reddick has one finish outside the top 10 since Memorial Day weekend. … Reddick is third in the season standings, 15 points behind points leader Kyle Larson. … Bubba Wallace’s fifth-place finish at Indy is his third top 10 in the last four races. … Wallace won a stage at Indy, his first stage victory since October 2022 at Las Vegas. … While below the playoff cutline, Wallace is only seven points behind Ross Chastain for the final playoff spot with four races left in the regular season. Bad news: Wallace has started in the top 10 only three times in the last 13 races. … While Reddick has eight top 10s in the last nine races, he has no victories and only one stage win in that time.

Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Todd Gilliland’s sixth-place finish at Indy gives the organization 10 top 10s through the first 22 races of the season. That’s one more top 10 than it had at the same time last year. … Gilliland’s four top 10s this year equals what he had last year. … Gilliland’s average finish is 14.5 in the last 11 races. Bad News: In the six races since finishing second at Sonoma in June, Michael McDowell has only two top-15 results.

Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: Kyle Larson leads the series with four victories after his Brickyard 400 win. … Larson is the points leader. … The organization has nine wins in the first 22 races this season. Hendrick Motorsports had six wins at this time a year ago. … Hendrick Motorsports has gone no more than three races without a win this season. … Larson has a 10-point lead on teammate Chase Elliott with four races left in the regular season. … All four Hendrick drivers are in the top 10 in points. Larson is first, Elliott second, William Byron sixth and Alex Bowman 10th. Bad news: Byron has not led a lap in the last eight races. … Elliott has had penalties in the last two races that hurt his chances of winning.

Penalty hinders Chase Elliott’s chances at Brickyard 400 victory For the second week in a row, a penalty hurt Chase Elliott’s chances of winning.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Christopher Bell has finished either first or second in eight of the last 18 stages. … Denny Hamlin has won a stage in three of the last five races. … The organization has 20 stage wins this season. It had nine at this time a year ago. Bad news: The organization has not won in the last four races, it’s longest winless streak of the season. … Ty Gibbs had an engine failure at Pocono and finished 27th and had engine issues at Indy last weekend while finishing 23rd. … Martin Truex Jr. has not had back-to-back top 10s since placing third at Dover in late April and fourth at Kansas in early May.

Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins Aggressive racing between Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain ends with the No. 19 in the wall, and Josh Berry also spins behind them in a separate incident.

JTG Daugherty Racing — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has finished 11th or better in four of the last six races. … Stenhouse scored points in both stages last weekend at Indianapolis, the first time he’s done that since Dover in late April. Bad news: Stenhouse qualified ninth at Indy, the first time he’s started in the top 10 this year. He has started in the top 15 only three times this year.

Kaulig Racing — Good news: The Olympic break comes at a good time for this organization. Bad news: Daniel Hemric was involved in a crash and finished 30th at Indianapolis. It is the 11th time he has finished 28th or worse this season. … AJ Allmendinger finished 37th at Indy after an incident. The organization has had five DNFs in the last three races.

Legacy Motor Club — Good news: John Hunter Nemechek led 16 laps last weekend at Indy before he was eliminated in an accident and finished 29th. … Nemechek qualified 10th, tying his season-best starting spot. He started 10th in the Daytona 500. … Nemechek also scored stage points at Indy, the first time he’s scored stage points in the last 16 races. Bad news: Erik Jones was 28th at Indy. He has placed 28th or worse in four of the last six races.

Red flag displayed at Indy after massive OT crash A massive pileup on the first overtime restart of The Brickyard 400 brings out the red flag after John Hunter Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, Alex Bowman and others receive heavy damage.

Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Austin Dillon finished 13th at Indy for his best result in the last seven races. Bad news: Kyle Busch has finished 25th or worse in seven of the last 10 races. … Busch has one stage point in the last six races. Dillon has no stage points in that span.

Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Both cars finished in the top 20 at Indianapolis. Cody Ware was 18th. Justin Haley was 20th. … Haley has seven top-20 finishes in the last 11 races. … The organization has 25 lead lap finishes this season. It had 15 at this time a year ago. Bad news: Even with his recent results, Haley is 29th in points.

RFK Racing — Good news: Brad Keselowski has led 55 laps in the last two races. Bad news: The crown jewel races have been tough on Keselowski. He was wrecked challenging for the lead with less than 10 laps left in the Daytona 500. Keselowski finished second to Christopher Bell in the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600. Keselowski ran out of fuel while leading as the field came to the overtime restart at the Brickyard 400. … Chris Buescher has finished 20th or worse in two of the last three races.

Spire Motorsports — Good news: All three cars finished in the top 20 last weekend at Indianapolis. That is the third time in the last seven races, the organization has had all three cars place in the top 20. … Carson Hocevar finished 12th, giving him seven top 20s in the last eight races. … Corey LaJoie was 14th, his best result in the last six races. … Zane Smith placed 17th, his third top 20in the last four races. Bad news: Only one of the team’s drivers is in the top 25 in points. Hocevar is 24th.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Good news: Noah Gragson’s ninth-place finish led the organization at Indy. He has two top 10s in the last four races. Bad news: The organization has led 100 of the 5,824 laps run this year. That’s 1.7% of the laps run this year. … Josh Berry has finished no better than 20th in the last four races. … Chase Briscoe has placed outside the top 20 in three of the last four races. … Ryan Preece has finished outside the top 25 in the last three races.

Team Penske — Good news: Ryan Blaney’s third-place finish gives him four consecutive top 10s. He has six top 10s in the last seven races, including two wins. … His Indianapolis result last weekend moved him up two spots in the points to fifth. … Austin Cindric’s seventh-place finish at Indy was his first top 10 since his win in June at World Wide Technology Raceway. Bad news: Joey Logano has had back-to-back top-10 finishes only once this season. He placed second at Richmond and sixth at Martinsville.

Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson both wreck on a restart in the final stage of The Brickyard 400 after three-wide racing clipped the right quarter panel of the No. 84.

Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Daniel Suarez finished eighth at Indianapolis. … he has scored two of his four top 10s this season in the last six races. Bad news: Ross Chastain continues to hold the final playoff, but he has only a seven-point advantage on Bubba Wallace, the first driver below the cutline.

Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Harrison Burton’s 16th-place starting spot in the Brickyard 400 was his best qualifying effort in the last 12 races. Bad news: Burton has finished 30th or worse 11 times in the first 22 races, including his 36th-place finish at Indianapolis.

