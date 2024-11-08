How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR 2024 Xfinity championship race at Phoenix Raceway on CW

Cole Custer will attempt to become the Xfinity Series’ first repeat champion in five years when he squares off Saturday, Nov. 9 against Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hill at Phoenix Raceway.

In seven of eight years, the Xfinity champion also has won the season finale (William Byron in 2017 is the exception).

Allgaier will be making a record seventh appearance in the Championship 4 but still is seeking his first title. Hill is making his Championship 4 debut, and it’s the second title race berth for Allmendinger.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity championship race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:40 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 6:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (100 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race with Countdown to Green starting at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST TIME AT PHOENIX: Chandler Smith earned his second career victory, taking advantage of a tire failure for Justin Allgaier in the March 9, 2024 race.

LAST YEAR AT PHOENIX: Cole Custer captured his first Xfinity championship by winning the Nov. 4, 2023 season finale with an impressive move on an overtime restart.

