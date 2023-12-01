Kyle Sieg returns to RSS Racing’s Xfinity program in 2024

Kyle Sieg will take on the first full season of his Xfinity Series career in 2024 as he returns to RSS Racing.

Sieg, 22, has made 50 starts in the Xfinity Series, all with the family-owned RSS Racing. He made his debut in 2021 with two starts while primarily competing in the ARCA Menards Series.

Sieg made 17 more Xfinity starts in 2022. He scored his first career top-10 finish during the summer race at Daytona.

Sieg returned to RSS Racing last season and made 31 starts, primarily in the No. 28 Ford. He added a top-10 finish at Atlanta and ended the part-time season with an average finish of 23.5.

Sieg did not compete at Sonoma or at Chicago. Aric Almirola drove the No. 28 at Sonoma and won the inaugural Xfinity race at the California road course. Brent Sherman drove the No. 28 at Chicago and finished 34th.

Sieg will join his brother Ryan Sieg in the RSS Racing lineup. Ryan announced on Oct. 20 that he would be back for the full 2024 season with SciAps as his primary partner for all 33 races.