MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aric Almirola wins inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma

  
Published June 10, 2023 06:28 PM
UZT_MRl4jDBe
June 10, 2023 11:56 PM
Aric Almirola put himself in the right spot late, held off a challenge from Kyle Larson and pulled away from AJ Allmendinger to win the inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma.

SONOMA, Calif. -- Aric Almirola used a good restart late, held off a challenge from Kyle Larson and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The victory is Almirola’s fourth in his Xfinity career. It comes in the first Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

“Holy cow!” Almirola said on his team’s radio after winning.

MORE: Xfinity results, driver points

AJ Allmendinger finished second.

“We ran, basically, second all day,” Allmendinger said. “We just ran second to a different person at the end of the race.”

Larson, who led 53 of 79 laps and had a 13-second lead on second place before a caution with 19 laps left, finished third. Larson challenged Almirola for the lead with eight laps to go before clipping a tire barrier in Turn 11. Larson said it knocked the steering wheel out of his hand briefly. Allmendinger passed him and Larson couldn’t get back by.

“I find every way to lose for you guys, sorry,” Larson said on his team’s radio after the race.

Ty Gibbs finished fourth, making it Cup drivers in the top four spots. Parker Kligerman finished fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Parker Kligerman’s fifth-place finish moved him from 14th to 12th in the points, which would the last transfer spot to the playoffs. ... Cole Custer’s sixth-place finish was his eighth consecutive top 10.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Anthony Alfredo had to go to a backup car after a crash in practice Friday. He finished 37th among 38 cars after a suspension issue ended his race Saturday. ... Josh Berry’s 33rd-place finish is his worst result of the season.

NOTABLE: Aric Almirola is the 11th consecutive different winner in the Xfinity Series this season.

NEXT: The series is off next weekend. The series resumes June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA).