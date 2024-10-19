 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series

  
Published October 19, 2024 05:00 AM

LAS VEGAS — Cup teams are on track Saturday in preparation for their Round of 8 playoff race, while the Xfinity Series begins its Round of 8.

Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday ahead of the Xfinity Series playoff race.

Kyle Larson enters the weekend atop the points in the Cup Series. William Byron holds the final transfer spot. Those below the cutline are Ryan Blaney (-4 points), Denny Hamlin (-8), Chase Elliott (-9) and Joey Logano (-11).

Justin Allgaier enters the Xfinity race leading the playoff standings. Chandler Smith has the final transfer position. Below the cutline are Sam Mayer (-8), Jesse Love (-12), AJ Allmendinger (-18) and Sammy Smith (-19).

Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 10 mph at the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 10 mph for the start of the Xfinity race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

Saturday, October 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 - 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, PRN)
  • 5:20 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps/301.5 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)