 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What drivers said after Michigan NASCAR Cup race won by Tyler Reddick
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Tyler Reddick continues hot steak with Michigan win, takes points lead
nbc_nas_lajoie_240819.jpg
Corey LaJoie walks away after car goes upside down: “It was a ride”

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_240819.jpg
Porro heads Tottenham in front of Leicester City
redd.jpg
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_plp_plrawsaleh_240819_(2).jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool spoil Ipswich Town’s PL return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What drivers said after Michigan NASCAR Cup race won by Tyler Reddick
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Tyler Reddick continues hot steak with Michigan win, takes points lead
nbc_nas_lajoie_240819.jpg
Corey LaJoie walks away after car goes upside down: “It was a ride”

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_240819.jpg
Porro heads Tottenham in front of Leicester City
redd.jpg
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_plp_plrawsaleh_240819_(2).jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool spoil Ipswich Town’s PL return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michigan NASCAR Cup race results, driver points after Tyler Reddick’s victory

  
Published August 19, 2024 03:10 PM

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Tyler Reddick’s second victory of the season moved him into the Cup points lead, marking the first time a driver from 23XI Racing has led the points.

Reddick passed William Byron on an overtime restart to win the rain-delayed race Monday.

MORE: Michigan race results

MORE: Driver points after Michigan race

Ty Gibbs finished third and was followed by Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Reddick’s win puts him atop the season standings by 10 points on Chase Elliott with two races left in the regular season — Saturday at Daytona on NBC and Sept. 1 at Darlington on USA Network.

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What drivers said after Michigan NASCAR Cup race won by Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick scored his second win of the season and took the points lead Monday at Michigan.

Denny Hamlin is third in the season standings, 28 points behind Reddick. Kyle Larson fell from first to fourth in the standings (32 points behind Reddick) after crashing in Monday’s race and finishing 34th.
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
Tyler Reddick credits Ty Gibbs for the push that sent him to the lead on the final restart, and dedicates his Michigan win to the late Scott Bloomquist who tragically passed away in a plane crash.

Ross Chastain holds the final playoff spot after a wild day for those racing for the final spots.

Chris Buescher was collected in a crash but came back to finish sixth. He’s 15 points above the cutline. Chastain was spun in overtime and finished 25th.

Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s one point behind Chastain. Wallace was collected in a crash when Larson spun in front of him and had to overcome the damage from that incident. Wallace placed 26th.

Larson's spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
Kyle Larson loses the handle of the No. 5 at the exit of Turn 4 at Michigan and collects multiple NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopefuls, including Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe.