Michigan NASCAR Cup race results, driver points after Tyler Reddick’s victory

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Tyler Reddick’s second victory of the season moved him into the Cup points lead, marking the first time a driver from 23XI Racing has led the points.

Reddick passed William Byron on an overtime restart to win the rain-delayed race Monday.

Ty Gibbs finished third and was followed by Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Reddick’s win puts him atop the season standings by 10 points on Chase Elliott with two races left in the regular season — Saturday at Daytona on NBC and Sept. 1 at Darlington on USA Network.

Denny Hamlin is third in the season standings, 28 points behind Reddick. Kyle Larson fell from first to fourth in the standings (32 points behind Reddick) after crashing in Monday’s race and finishing 34th.

Ross Chastain holds the final playoff spot after a wild day for those racing for the final spots.

Chris Buescher was collected in a crash but came back to finish sixth. He’s 15 points above the cutline. Chastain was spun in overtime and finished 25th.

Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s one point behind Chastain. Wallace was collected in a crash when Larson spun in front of him and had to overcome the damage from that incident. Wallace placed 26th.