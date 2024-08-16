 Skip navigation
Michigan Xfinity starting lineup: Sheldon Creed wins pole

  
Published August 16, 2024 05:16 PM

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sheldon Creed scored his second pole in the last three races Friday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway.

Creed will lead the field to green in Saturday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) after a qualifying lap of 171.645 mph.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Riley Herbst, coming off his win at Indianapolis, qualified second with a lap of 171.233 mph.

Taylor Gray qualified third, tying his career best, with a lap of 171.156 mph. Reigning series champion Cole Custer (171.119 mph) qualified fourth and Chandler Smith (170.495) will start fifth.

Lawless Alan, who is making his Xfinity Series debut, qualified 15th with a lap of 169.284 mph.

Six races remain in the series until the playoffs begin.