Miles Stanley to be Josh Berry’s crew chief in 2025 at Wood Brothers Racing

Miles Stanley will be the crew chief for Josh Berry at Wood Brothers Racing in 2025, the team’s 75th anniversary season.

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Stanley serves as Team Penske’s performance engineer manager, a role he has had for three years. He was a race engineer for Joey Logano’s team from 2013-19. Logano won the first of his two Cup championships in 2018.

Stanley joined Ryan Blaney’s team in 2020 as a race engineer. Stanley also served as crew chief of Team Penske’s No. 33 car, a part-time entry in the series before moving into his current role in 2022.

“The Wood Brothers name is synonymous with the sport of NASCAR, and to be able to serve as the crew chief for the iconic No. 21 is an incredible opportunity,” said Stanley in a statement from the team. “I’m looking forward to working with Josh Berry, whose skills and enthusiasm are sure to bring great value to the team. It’s an exciting time for the Wood Brothers with the addition of Josh Berry and the celebration of their 75th anniversary in NASCAR in 2025. We’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”

“Miles has built an impressive resume filled with wins and championships, and he has a deep, technical understanding of the sport. His commitment and impressive track record make him a perfect fit for the No. 21 team as we enter an exciting new chapter,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing, in a statement from the team. “Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented crew chiefs in NASCAR, and I look forward to seeing what Miles and Josh accomplish on the track next year.”

Jeremy Bullins had been the team’s crew chief this season. He left ahead of last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami. Speedway.

