NASCAR Clash entry list, practice groups revealed

There are 39 cars entered for Sunday night’s Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The feature, which will have 200 green-flag laps, will have a 23-car field. That race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Along with the 36 chartered cars entered are entries for Tim Brown, a 12-time modified champion at Bowman Gray, in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing; Burt Myers, an 11-time modified champion at Bowman Gray, in the No. 50 for Team AmeriVet, and Garrett Smithley in the No. 66 for Garage 66.

The 39 cars entered will be divided into three practice groups of 13 cars each. Each group gets two eight-minute practice sessions.

For qualifying, each group will be divided in half for a four-minute qualifying session. That will cap the number of cars on track to six or seven for each qualifying session.

Here is the entry list and practice groups for the Clash.