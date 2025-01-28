 Skip navigation
NASCAR Clash entry list, practice groups revealed

  
Published January 28, 2025 09:23 AM

There are 39 cars entered for Sunday night’s Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The feature, which will have 200 green-flag laps, will have a 23-car field. That race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR reveals format for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Feb. 2 exhibition race will feature 23 cars in 200-lap main event.

Along with the 36 chartered cars entered are entries for Tim Brown, a 12-time modified champion at Bowman Gray, in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing; Burt Myers, an 11-time modified champion at Bowman Gray, in the No. 50 for Team AmeriVet, and Garrett Smithley in the No. 66 for Garage 66.

The 39 cars entered will be divided into three practice groups of 13 cars each. Each group gets two eight-minute practice sessions.

NASCAR Next Gen test car at Bowman Gray Stadium
Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Here is a look at the early forecast for the Feb. 1-2 weekend event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For qualifying, each group will be divided in half for a four-minute qualifying session. That will cap the number of cars on track to six or seven for each qualifying session.

Here is the entry list and practice groups for the Clash.

Clash Entry List.jpg
Clash Practice Groups.jpg