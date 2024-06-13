 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway

  
Published June 13, 2024 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Xfinity teams return to the .875-mile short track for the first time since the 2019 season. Cup teams will compete at Iowa for the first time. All the Xfinity and Cup action will air on USA Network this weekend.

ARCA Menards Series are also are on track this weekend for the series’ 18th race at Iowa.

Justin Allgaier is the only full-time Xfinity driver with a win at Iowa. Cup drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece and William Byron have all won Xfinity races at Iowa.

Iowa Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain for Xfinity and Cup practice.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 47% chance of rain for Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees and an 24% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 91 and a 13% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1:30 - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 3:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 4 - 4:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, MRN)

Saturday, June 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
  • 1:05 - 2:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 218.75 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7 p.m. — Cup race (350 laps, 306.25 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)