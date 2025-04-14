Bet on Dortmund double chance against Barcelona

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
RBC Heritage 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Reds place Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
RBC Heritage 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Reds place Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet on Dortmund double chance against Barcelona
April 14, 2025 12:34 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas look ahead to the Champions League showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, where a double chance from the German side is among the best bets.
Latest Clips
01:14
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
06:01
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
08:15
Fernandes helps Moore, 7, make Man United history
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
06:26
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Shavon Revel
08:23
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 Maxwell Hairston
12:48
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Travis Hunter
11:49
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
08:35
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Will Johnson
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
02:41
Analyzing odds for DBs to go in Round 1 of draft
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
02:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
08:38
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
12:16
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
04:41
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
07:13
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints
03:44
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
02:01
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Atlanta Falcons
01:35
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Carolina Panthers
05:32
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft DT rankings
05:39
Sanders is name to watch when Saints are on clock
02:33
Ever Wonder: What did Robinson play in college?
03:50
Why it’s a bad time for Carr to be injured
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue