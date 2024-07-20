NASCAR penalizes Martin Truex Jr.'s team for inspection violation at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear and perform a drive-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s Cup race after an inspection violation Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After passing inspection Saturday, Truex’s team made an unapproved adjustment that resulted in the following:

Truex will lose his 14th starting spot and start at the rear of the 39-car field.

Truex must driver through pit road after taking the green flag.

The team will lose its pit stall selection.

Car chief Chris Jones has been ejected for the rest of the weekend.

NASCAR stated that the No. 19 car passed on re-inspection.

NASCAR also announced that the No. 38 car of Todd Gilliland failed inspection twice before qualifying. Car chief Will Norris was ejected for the rest of the weekend. The team also loses its pit stall selection.