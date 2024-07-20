 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Day Three
Shane Lowry gets potentially massive break on brutal Open back nine
NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Qualifying
Tyler Reddick claims NASCAR Cup Series pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20
Pogacar edges Vingegaard to add more seconds to Tour de France lead and match a 76-year-old mark

Top Clips

pourchaire.jpg
Pourchaire filling in for injured Rossi at Toronto
nbc_golf_danbrownselfie_240720.jpg
Brown stops for selfies on Hole 18
nbc_golf_lowry11thhole_240720.jpg
Lowry gets a huge break at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR penalizes Martin Truex Jr.'s team for inspection violation at Indy

  
Published July 20, 2024 03:45 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear and perform a drive-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s Cup race after an inspection violation Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After passing inspection Saturday, Truex’s team made an unapproved adjustment that resulted in the following:

Truex will lose his 14th starting spot and start at the rear of the 39-car field.

Truex must driver through pit road after taking the green flag.

The team will lose its pit stall selection.

Car chief Chris Jones has been ejected for the rest of the weekend.

NASCAR stated that the No. 19 car passed on re-inspection.

NASCAR also announced that the No. 38 car of Todd Gilliland failed inspection twice before qualifying. Car chief Will Norris was ejected for the rest of the weekend. The team also loses its pit stall selection.