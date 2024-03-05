 Skip navigation
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing's No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction

  
Published March 5, 2024 05:16 PM

NASCAR has penalized the No. 17 team of RFK Racing for an infraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has suspended jackman Nicholas Patterson and front changer Jakob Prall after the No. 17 Ford lost a wheel in last weekend’s Cup Series race, which Kyle Larson won. Both crew members will be eligible to return for the March 24 race at Circuit of the Americas.

The incident occurred on Lap 27 of the Las Vegas race. The right front wheel came off the No. 17 Ford as Buescher raced Martin Truex Jr. for position. Buescher hit the outside wall in Turn 1.

The Fox Sports replay showed the nut come free from the wheel moments before the wheel detached from the car. If Buescher had been able to continue in the race, he would have also had to serve a two-lap penalty.

NASCAR had to display the red flag for 10 minutes and 39 seconds while track crews repaired the section of wall where Buescher hit.

NASCAR also announced penalties for Xfinity and Truck teams after Las Vegas. The No. 9 JR Motorsports crew chief (Xfinity) and No. 42 Young’s Motorsports crew chief (Xfinity) both received $5,000 fines for one loose lug nut. The No. 98 ThorSport Racing crew chief received a $2,500 fine for a loose lug nut.