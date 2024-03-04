Kyle Larson delivers dominant NASCAR win at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson has put himself in the playoffs after winning Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson dominated Sunday as he swept the stages, led 181 laps and held off a hard-charging Tyler Reddick on the final run to the checkered flag.

Reddick finished second. Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and William Byron all scored top-10 finishes in a race featuring six cautions.

Reddick didn’t have the speed early in runs but he was able to chase down Larson at the end of all three stages. He finished second in stages 1 and 2 and then began pressuring Larson for the race lead with 10 laps remaining in the race.

What unfolded was a back-and-forth between two drivers capable of running every line on the track. Reddick would run up against the wall while Larson ran down by the apron. Larson would then move up the track to block while Reddick would dive low.

Reddick erased a one-second lead and put himself within two-tenths of a second with two laps remaining. Reddick just couldn’t complete the pass. He lost his momentum as Larson took the white flag.

“I knew Tyler was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage,” Larson told Fox Sports. “He was really fast there. I was hoping those guys were going to get racing a little bit longer behind me because I felt like it was going to time out where he was running really hard.”

Sunday marked the third time since 2021 that Larson led more than 100 laps at Las Vegas and won the race. This is the third time in the past four seasons where Larson has won by the fourth race of the season. He won at Las Vegas in 2021, Fontana in 2022 and Las Vegas this season.

Hendrick Motorsports has won the last four spring races at Las Vegas. Larson has two of these wins while Alex Bowman and Byron each have one.

While Larson delivered a dominant performance, other drivers dealt with mistakes and unexpected issues that disrupted their afternoon in Nevada.

Byron, the defending winner of the spring Las Vegas race, fell one lap down in the opening stage after the wind blew a large garbage bag onto the grill of his Chevrolet. Byron had to head to pit road as the temperature of his engine reached 350 degrees.

Byron was able to recover and secure a top-10 finish.

Kyle Busch ran inside the top 10 in all three stages while scoring stage points in the first. A slow stop kept Busch from scoring points in stage 2 and then a penalty for pitting outside his box in the final stage dropped him to 30th and one lap behind the leaders. Busch finished 26th.

Bubba Wallace had his own issue on pit road. The team could not get the left front tire off during a stage 2 stop due to the lug nut. The team tried again during the stage 2 break and continued working into the final stage before finally removing the tire. Wallace was able to return to the track but was 12 laps down.

Reddick had issues of his own on pit road. He lost 10 spots on his pit stop after stage 1. He slid through his stall and had to back up to avoid a pitting outside the box penalty.

Reddick was able to recover and challenge for the win. This was a turnaround after Reddick started the season by finishing 29th and 30th at Daytona and Atlanta.

The Cup season continues Sunday, March 10, at Phoenix Raceway.