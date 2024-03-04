 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Lengthy weather suspension leads to Monday finish at Cognizant
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat leads as Cognizant Classic spills into Monday
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Kyle Larson delivers dominant NASCAR win at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_sunday_240303.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
nbc_golf_eckroatintv_240303.jpg
Eckroat recaps ‘weird’ Sunday at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_240303.jpg
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Lengthy weather suspension leads to Monday finish at Cognizant
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat leads as Cognizant Classic spills into Monday
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Kyle Larson delivers dominant NASCAR win at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_sunday_240303.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
nbc_golf_eckroatintv_240303.jpg
Eckroat recaps ‘weird’ Sunday at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_240303.jpg
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins

  
Published March 3, 2024 07:29 PM

NASCAR Cup teams took on Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time this season Sunday afternoon in a race that Kyle Larson won after dominating.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver scored his third Las Vegas win after leading 181 laps and sweeping the stages. Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Ty Gibbs scored top-five finishes.

MORE: Las Vegas results

The Cup race had 24 lead changes as 15 drivers led laps. This includes Derek Kraus, who led two laps in his first-ever Cup start for Kaulig Racing.

There were 31 cars that finished on the lead lap Sunday at Las Vegas. Chris Buescher was the only driver who failed to finish the race after a lost wheel sent the No. 17 Ford into the outside wall on Lap 27.