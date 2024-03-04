Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins

NASCAR Cup teams took on Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time this season Sunday afternoon in a race that Kyle Larson won after dominating.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver scored his third Las Vegas win after leading 181 laps and sweeping the stages. Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Ty Gibbs scored top-five finishes.

The Cup race had 24 lead changes as 15 drivers led laps. This includes Derek Kraus, who led two laps in his first-ever Cup start for Kaulig Racing.

There were 31 cars that finished on the lead lap Sunday at Las Vegas. Chris Buescher was the only driver who failed to finish the race after a lost wheel sent the No. 17 Ford into the outside wall on Lap 27.