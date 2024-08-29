 Skip navigation
NASCAR weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway

  
Published August 29, 2024 07:00 AM

The Cup regular season comes to an end with Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Xfinity Series also is at the historic track this weekend. The Truck series is off this weekend.

Darlington Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 93 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. Partly cloudy with a high of 91 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, August 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • No Track activity today

Saturday, August 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, MRN)
  • 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (147 laps/200.8 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 1

Garage open

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6 p.m. — Southern 500 race (367 laps/501.32 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)