NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville playoff races

  
Published October 26, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup and Xfinity Series teams close out the Round of 8 at the Virginia short track. Four drivers from each series will move on to the championship races at Phoenix.

Three spots are available in the Xfinity Series after Sam Mayer’s win at Homestead. Two are available in the Cup Series after Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell won at Las Vegas and Homestead, respectively.

Martinsville Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: High of 74 degrees and no chance of rain during Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees. High of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, Oct. 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. —Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 5:05– 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Oct. 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps, 263 miles; NBC, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)