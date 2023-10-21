Live Xfinity updates from Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Xfinity Series takes on Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, USA).

The 200-lap event at the 1.5-mile oval track is the second race of the Round of 8 of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith are the drivers still in championship contention.

None have locked up a spot in the Championship 4. Riley Herbst, a non-playoff driver, won the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas last weekend.

Nemechek is 47 points above the cutline entering the Las Vegas weekend. Custer holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 by 15 points. Chandler Smith is the first driver below the cutline.

There are two previous Homestead winners in the lineup. Custer won in 2017. Ryan Newman won in 2005.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.