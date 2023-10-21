Live Xfinity updates from Homestead-Miami Speedway
Two races remain in the Round of 8 of the playoffs.
The Xfinity Series takes on Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, USA).
The 200-lap event at the 1.5-mile oval track is the second race of the Round of 8 of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith are the drivers still in championship contention.
None have locked up a spot in the Championship 4. Riley Herbst, a non-playoff driver, won the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas last weekend.
Nemechek is 47 points above the cutline entering the Las Vegas weekend. Custer holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 by 15 points. Chandler Smith is the first driver below the cutline.
There are two previous Homestead winners in the lineup. Custer won in 2017. Ryan Newman won in 2005.
The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network.
Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.
The second race of the Round of 8 is officially underway.
Cole Custer led the field to green after winning the pole. He had points-leader John Hunter Nemechek on his inside. Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier were behind him.
Once the green flag waved, Custer cleared Nemechek for the lead while Austin Hill immediately began battling for second place. The field fanned out as drivers went three- and four-wide.
Hill briefly took second from Nemechek, but Allgaier took it from him. Meanwhile, Custer continued to put distance between himself and the field.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., who started 23rd, moved up to 17th in the first five laps of the race.
Cole Custer scored his first career Xfinity win at Homestead-Miami Speedway back in 2017. He swept the first two stages and led 182 laps. Custer celebrated in Victory Lane for the first time while William Byron finished third and won the championship.
Homestead has been one of Custer’s best tracks. He finished second in the two Xfinity races at Homestead after his win. He finished second in both championships behind Tyler Reddick. Now he will start from pole and try to continue his past success while securing a spot in the Championship 4.
“It’s really frustrating, I think, because we were so close,” Custer said about finishing second in the championship standings during a media session. “We ran great races, I think, both of those years. At the end of the day it came down to Tyler Reddick up against the wall.
“…How Tyler ran the wall was really impressive. I think I’ve gotten better at it since then. I know how to get my car better to run the wall also. It was frustrating those two years because it was so close.”
Other storylines to watch:
--Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his return to the Xfinity lineup for the second time this season. His first start of the year was at Bristol. He led 47 laps but finished 30th after a fire in his cockpit.
Earnhardt will make his seventh Xfinity start at Homestead on Saturday afternoon. He will start 23rd after Friday evening’s qualifying session in which he went out on the track first.
Earnhardt’s best finish at Homestead in Xfinity is second behind Joe Nemechek in 1999. He finished fifth in his last start at Homestead (2020).
--Four drivers are below the cutline — Chandler Smith (-15), Sam Mayer (-16), Sammy Smith (-35) and Sheldon Creed (-41). They have three combined Xfinity starts at Homestead.
Mayer finished fifth last October, Chandler finished seventh and Creed finished 17th. Sammy Smith has never started a race at Homestead in any series.
This lack of experience will be something to watch as all four drivers try to turn their playoffs around.