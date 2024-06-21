NASCAR Xfinity at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

Sam Mayer looks to make it back-to-back wins after his victory in last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

The JR Motorsports driver has six wins in the last 29 series races — the most of all drivers during that stretch.

Eleven races remain until the Xfinity playoffs begin. Sammy Smith holds the final playoff spot. Ryan Sieg is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s 31 points below the cutline.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:25 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:55 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 3:17 p.m. by Dan Petfield, Racing with Jesus Ministries. ... The Canadian anthem will be performed at 3:18 p.m. by Kirk Young. The national anthem will be performed at 3:19 p.m. by Whitney Doucet.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (211.6 miles) on the 1.058-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is Friday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA Network. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: A high of 69 degrees with a 72 percent chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led 137 of 206 laps to win last July’s race. Chandler Smith was second. Austin Hill placed third.

