Nashville to host NASCAR Awards on Nov. 30

The 2023 NASCAR Awards program will be held Nov. 30 in Nashville, Tenn., culminating three days in the city.

NASCAR will recognize champions from the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR International Series on Nov. 28.

A pair of fan events are scheduled for Nov. 29. NASCAR House will take place in the city center on 5th and Broadway from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT. The NASCAR Champion Car Parade will take place on Broadway from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. CT. More details will be announced later.

The celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season takes place Nov. 30 at the Music City Center. The 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series champions will be honored at that event.

“As we continue to commemorate our diamond anniversary, there is no other place we’d rather return for our end of the year celebration than Music City,” said Pete Jung, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR in a statement. “We are ecstatic to bring Champion’s Week back to Nashville for a fourth year. The energy of this city never goes unnoticed and the fans’ dedication for our sport never fails.”