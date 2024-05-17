How to watch Sunday’s All-Star Open, All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Cup teams take on North Wilkesboro Speedway Sunday evening while racing for $1 million.

The Sunday schedule features two races. The All-Star Open will kick off the evening as drivers without a guaranteed spot race to compete in the main event. The All-Star Race will close out the evening as drivers compete over the course of 200 laps.

Sunday’s race marks the 40th All-Star Race. Jimmie Johnson has the most All-Star Race wins with four. Kyle Larson leads active drivers with three All-Star Race wins.

Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano all have one All-Star Race win each.

Details for Sunday’s Cup races at North Wilkesboro Speedway

(All times Eastern)

NOTABLE: Sunday’s races will feature multiple tire options. The prime tire is the baseline tire used in tire tests at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The option tire is a slick made with the same rubber as the wet weather tire. This tire is softer with more grip and faster wear. Finally, there is the wet weather tire that will only be used if the track is wet.

Teams will have two sets each of prime and option tires for the All-Star Race.

The prime tire is mandatory for the qualifying sessions. The prime and option tires are available for practice sessions, heat races and the All-Star Open. The teams have to start on the option tire for the All-Star Race.

All-Star Open

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:32 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:38 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 5:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 5:24 p.m. ... America the Beautiful will be performed at 5:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (62.5 miles) on the .625-mile paved track.

STAGES: There were will be a break at Lap 50. Teams must make a four-tire pit stop.

STARTING LINEUP: Open qualifying takes place Friday at 5:40 p.m.

All-Star Race

START: Chad Knaus will give the command to start engines at 8:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:14 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will be at 7:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 8 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (125 miles) on the .625-mile paved track.

STAGES: There will be two breaks in the All-Star Race — one at Lap 100 and one at Lap 150. Teams must complete a four-tire pit stop at the halfway break.

STARTING LINEUP: The pit crew challenge to determine the pole-winner takes place Friday at 6:20 p.m. The heat races that set the lineup for the All-Star Race take place Saturday at 5:20 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the All-Star Open at 5 p.m. ... FS1 will broadcast the All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Showers early in the day. Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. A high of 66 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Open. A high of 63 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry won the All-Star Open and transferred to the main event. Ty Gibbs joined him after finishing second. Noah Gragson won the fan vote. Daniel Suarez won the pole for the All-Star Race and led 55 laps. However, Kyle Larson took the lead after recovering from a speeding penalty and led 145 laps. He won his third career All-Star Race and his second with Hendrick Motorsports.