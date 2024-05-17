 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Kevin Harvick relishes time in Kyle Larson’s car at North Wilkesboro
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as coach, hoping veteran can turn around longtime playoff woes
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler commits to play next week’s PGA Tour event at Colonial

Top Clips

nbc_horse_hennigintv_240517.jpg
Trainer Hennig gives perspective on Gun Song
nbc_horse_velazquezintv_240517.jpg
Velazquez reflects on fifth Black-Eyed Susan win
nbc_horse_blackeyedsusan_240517.jpg
Gun Song pulls ahead to win 2024 Black-Eyed Susan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Kevin Harvick relishes time in Kyle Larson’s car at North Wilkesboro
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as coach, hoping veteran can turn around longtime playoff woes
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler commits to play next week’s PGA Tour event at Colonial

Top Clips

nbc_horse_hennigintv_240517.jpg
Trainer Hennig gives perspective on Gun Song
nbc_horse_velazquezintv_240517.jpg
Velazquez reflects on fifth Black-Eyed Susan win
nbc_horse_blackeyedsusan_240517.jpg
Gun Song pulls ahead to win 2024 Black-Eyed Susan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gun Song wins the Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico, beating Corposo by 3 1/4 lengths

  
Published May 17, 2024 06:20 PM

Gun Song won the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday, finishing comfortably ahead of Corposo and Call Another Play over 1 1/8 miles at Pimlico Race Course.

Longshot Jeanne Marie showed early speed and was still challenging for the lead around the second turn, but after she finally weakened, nobody else provided much of a challenge for Gun Song. With John Velazquez aboard, she won by 3 1/4 lengths in the race for 3-year-old fillies that takes place the day before the Preakness Stakes.

Gun Song, trained by Mark Hennig, paid $6.60, $3.80 and $2.80.

Other stakes winners Friday at Pimlico included Shotgun Hottie in the Allaire Dupont Distaff, She Feels Pretty in the Hilltop and Mystic Lake in the Miss Preakness. Future Is Now took the The Very One Stakes, and Pyrenees prevailed in the Pimlico Special.