New Hampshire Xfinity Series results: Christopher Bell wins, Sheldon Creed ties mark

Christopher Bell kept his Xfinity record perfect at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while Sheldon Creed tied a series record Saturday.

Bell took the lead on the final lap of overtime to win. He’s won all four career Xfinity starts at this 1.058-mile track.

Bell passed Creed for the win, leaving Creed with his 10th series runner-up while remaining winless in the series.

Creed ties Dale Jarrett and Daniel Hemric for most series runner-up finishes before a win.

“It’s not a stat I wanted tie,” Creed told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. " ... We’re going to win one of these things if we keep running how we are.”

Cole Custer led a race-high 114 of 203 laps and was the leader on the final restart. Creed’s bump moved Custer up the track coming to the white flag and allowed Creed to take the lead. Custer responded by hitting Creed. That allowed Bell to slip by.

“I would have done the same thing,” Custer told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider of Creed’s contact to take the lead. “You’re racing for the win. It is what it is. Man, it just stings.”

Justin Allgaier finished fourth. Carson Kvapil completed the top five.

Ryan Sieg, who remains the first driver outside a playoff spot, finished sixth. Parker Kligerman finished seventh. Riley Herbst, Alex Bowman and Corey Heim completed the top 10.

Stage 1 winner: Sam Mayer

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Who had a good race: Carson Kvapil (fifth) has three top-five finishes in four career Xfinity Series starts. ... Ryan Sieg (sixth) recorded his best finish at New Hampshire.

Notable: The race started on wet weather tires, the first time the Xfinity Series had run wet weather tires on an oval. The track quickly dried and teams changed back over to slicks on Lap 13. ... Justin Bonsignore ran toward the front before being spun and finished 23rd in his Xfinity debut. It came after he won the modified race earlier in the day.

Next: The series next races June 29 at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on USA)