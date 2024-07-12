Pocono NASCAR Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast

Eight races remain in the regular season for the Xfinity Series heading into Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway and Ford has yet to win this year.

The 18-race drought to start a season is Ford’s longest since 1989 when the manufacturer did not win until the 22nd race of the Xfinity season with Mark Martin.

Ford driver Cole Custer leads the points and has as series-best 14 top-10 finishes this year.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:54 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Practice begins at 10 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:20 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 2:46 p.m. by Cup driver Harrison Burton. ... The national anthem will be performed at 2:47 p.m. by Ellen Kane.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill took the lead on the overtime restart and went on to win. Those were the only two laps he led in that race. Sam Mayer placed second. Chase Elliott finished third.

