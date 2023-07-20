Rick Ware Racing signs Justin Haley to multi-year deal

Justin Haley will join Rick Ware Racing in 2024 on a multi-year deal.

Rick Ware Racing announced the news ahead of the Pocono weekend. The team confirmed that Haley will drive a Ford Mustang on a full-time basis after spending two full Cup seasons with Kaulig Racing. Rick Ware Racing will announce his number at a later date.

“This is a great day for our team on many levels,” said team owner Rick Ware in a press release. “Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years.

“I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together. His versatility as a driver in multiple series, the continuity we can build around Justin and the respect among his peers will pay great dividends for our team. He will be a great teammate for the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.”

Justin Haley joins Rick Ware Racing with a multi-year driver agreement, starting with the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. He will compete full time in the team’s Ford Mustang. #RWR #JustinHaley #Ford pic.twitter.com/Y7Xoliq7hd — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) July 20, 2023

Haley made his Cup Series debut during the 2019 season with three starts for Spire Motorsports. He won the rain-shortened race at Daytona in only his third start. The Indiana native has made 92 Cup starts split between Spire Motorsports and Kaulig Racing.

Haley is in the midst of his second full-time Cup season with Kaulig Racing, and he is 21st in points with five top-10 finishes and one top-five. He finished second behind Shane van Gisbergen on the streets of Chicago.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said in a press release. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps of my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon.

“The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”

The move to RWR will mark Haley’s first time competing in a Ford in a national NASCAR series. The overwhelming majority of his starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series have been with Chevrolet. The lone exception is a 2016 Truck Series race at Martinsville where Haley drove a Toyota.