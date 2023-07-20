 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CJ Abrams
Abrams Ascending
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
nbc_edge_bte_jaguars_230719.jpg
Can anyone stop Jags from winning AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CJ Abrams
Abrams Ascending
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
nbc_edge_bte_jaguars_230719.jpg
Can anyone stop Jags from winning AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway

  
Published July 20, 2023 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams head to Pocono Raceway this weekend for a tripleheader.

Pocono Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a potential for heavy rainfall. High of 75 degrees. Forecast for the start of Truck qualifying calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 73 degrees and a 47% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of Xfinity qualifying calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 75 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Truck race calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 69 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

Sunday: Forecast calls for mainly sunny skies. High of 76 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.

Friday, July 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)
  • 12:30 - 12:50 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)
  • 1:35 - 2:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 3:35 - 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12 p.m. — Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:35 - 3:20 p.m. — Cup practice (streaming on NBC Sports App)
  • 3:20 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
  • 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)