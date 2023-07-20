NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams head to Pocono Raceway this weekend for a tripleheader.
Pocono Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a potential for heavy rainfall. High of 75 degrees. Forecast for the start of Truck qualifying calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 73 degrees and a 47% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of Xfinity qualifying calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 75 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Truck race calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 69 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.
Sunday: Forecast calls for mainly sunny skies. High of 76 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.
Friday, July 21
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
- 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)
- 12:30 - 12:50 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)
- 1:35 - 2:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
- 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
- 3:35 - 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
- 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
- 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, July 22
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. — Truck Series
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Cup Series
- 2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 12 p.m. — Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 2:35 - 3:20 p.m. — Cup practice (streaming on NBC Sports App)
- 3:20 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
- 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, July 23
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)