NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams head to Pocono Raceway this weekend for a tripleheader.

Pocono Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a potential for heavy rainfall. High of 75 degrees. Forecast for the start of Truck qualifying calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 73 degrees and a 47% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of Xfinity qualifying calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 75 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Truck race calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 69 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

Sunday: Forecast calls for mainly sunny skies. High of 76 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.

Friday, July 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)

12:30 - 12:50 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)

1:35 - 2:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

3:35 - 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Truck Series

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Cup Series

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

12 p.m. — Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:35 - 3:20 p.m. — Cup practice (streaming on NBC Sports App)

3:20 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity