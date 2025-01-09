 Skip navigation
Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen to drive select NASCAR Xfinity races for JR Motorsports

  
Published January 9, 2025 03:13 PM

Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen will each drive select NASCAR Xfinity races in the No. 9 car for JR Motorsports this season, Trackhouse Racing announced Thursday.

Chastain will drive in five Xfinity races. He will compete at Circuit of the Americas (March 1), Darlington (April 5), Nashville (May 31), Dover (July 19) and Iowa (Aug. 2).

Van Gisbergen will run at Mexico City (June 14), Chicago street race (July 5), Sonoma (July 12) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 9).

CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports will support Corey Day’s efforts across NASCAR Xfinity, Trucks, ARCA and Trans Am Series.

“I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series,” said Chastain who raced in four NXS events in 2024, in a statement from the team. “Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win.”

“I’m trying to get as much experience as I can,” said van Gisbergen in a statement from the team. “JR Motorsports is one of the top teams and won the championship with Justin Allgaier. I can’t wait to get started.”

Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch is competing full-time with JR Motorsports in 2025. He will drive the No. 88 car for his rookie Xfinity campaign.