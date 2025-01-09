19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

Corey Day, a dirt racing star from Clovis, California, will run nearly 30 pavement races this season with Hendrick Motorsports and its affiliate teams in the NASCAR Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, ARCA Series and Trans AM Series, the team announced Thursday.

“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart.

“What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

‘Thank you Joe Gibbs!’ Christopher Bell celebrates dirt win by thanking NASCAR Cup team owner Christopher Bell thanked Joe Gibbs for allowing him to run races outside NASCAR after beating Kyle Larson at Tulsa Shootout.

The 19-year-old Day was the Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year in 2022. He has won races in the World of Outlaws and the High Limit sprint car series. He won the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget car race in November.

Day ran four Truck races last season, making his NASCAR debut at Bristol.

Said Larson about Day at Bristol last September: “He’s just extremely good and he’s super fun to watch. ... I hope he can get more opportunities to kind of learn these cars, learn this style of racing and really get to show the world how great he is and how much fun he is to watch.”

Day’s 2025 schedule will be announced at a later date.

“This is a dream scenario,” Day said in a statement from the team. “I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for providing a platform to grow and compete at this level.

“There’s still a lot to learn on pavement, but having such incredible support gives me a ton of confidence. I’m ready to work hard and take in as much as I can. It’s going to be a fun year.”

