19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
MLB: Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
MLB: Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

  
Published January 9, 2025 09:40 AM

Corey Day, a dirt racing star from Clovis, California, will run nearly 30 pavement races this season with Hendrick Motorsports and its affiliate teams in the NASCAR Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, ARCA Series and Trans AM Series, the team announced Thursday.

“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart.

“What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
‘Thank you Joe Gibbs!’ Christopher Bell celebrates dirt win by thanking NASCAR Cup team owner
Christopher Bell thanked Joe Gibbs for allowing him to run races outside NASCAR after beating Kyle Larson at Tulsa Shootout.

The 19-year-old Day was the Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year in 2022. He has won races in the World of Outlaws and the High Limit sprint car series. He won the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget car race in November.

Day ran four Truck races last season, making his NASCAR debut at Bristol.

Said Larson about Day at Bristol last September: “He’s just extremely good and he’s super fun to watch. ... I hope he can get more opportunities to kind of learn these cars, learn this style of racing and really get to show the world how great he is and how much fun he is to watch.”

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
When and where are NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck races in 2025 and how to watch them
Joey Logano seeks to defend his Cup title in 2024.

Day’s 2025 schedule will be announced at a later date.

“This is a dream scenario,” Day said in a statement from the team. “I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for providing a platform to grow and compete at this level.

“There’s still a lot to learn on pavement, but having such incredible support gives me a ton of confidence. I’m ready to work hard and take in as much as I can. It’s going to be a fun year.”