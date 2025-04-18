NASCAR Friday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

NASCAR will begin its first race weekend at Rockingham Speedway in over a decade Friday.

The action begins with ARCA East practice at 10:30 a.m., followed by Truck Series practice and qualifying from 12:30-2:30 p.m.. The Xfinity Series will hold a 50-minute practice starting at 3:05 p.m.

The Truck Series will hold a 200-lap race on the 0.94-mile oval starting at 5 p.m.

Kyle Larson won the most recent Truck race at Rockingham on April 14, 2013. There are no Cup Series regulars entered in Friday’s race.

Rockingham Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 18

Garage open



7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Truck Series

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series

12 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — ARCA East practice

12:30 - 1:20 p.m. — Truck Series practice, FS2

1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying, FS2

3:05 - 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (CW App)

5 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 188 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and winds south to southwest at 10-15 mph. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with no chance of rain at the green flag of the truck race.

