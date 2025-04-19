 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Ben Crane makes first PGA Tour cut of year, then gets disqualified
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Justin Thomas penalized while leading early in third round of RBC Heritage
ATP Tour - Munich
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

Top Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Ben Crane makes first PGA Tour cut of year, then gets disqualified
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Justin Thomas penalized while leading early in third round of RBC Heritage
ATP Tour - Munich
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

Top Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate

April 19, 2025 05:24 PM
Seth Hammaker reacts to taking sole hold of the red plate after his East Rutherford win and recounts his bounce-back from illness earlier in the week.

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
35
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_kovacicgoal_250419.jpg
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
nbc_pl_oreillygoal_250419.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_pedroredcardv2_250419.jpg
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
nbc_pl_wissagoal_250419.jpg
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mbeumo2ndgoal_250418.jpg
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_250419.jpg
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
nbc_pl_richardsredcard_250419.jpg
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_welbeckgoal_250419.jpg
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford