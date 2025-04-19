Vialle overcomes 'tough track' for podium place

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ben Crane makes first PGA Tour cut of year, then gets disqualified
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Justin Thomas penalized while leading early in third round of RBC Heritage
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ben Crane makes first PGA Tour cut of year, then gets disqualified
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Justin Thomas penalized while leading early in third round of RBC Heritage
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Vialle overcomes 'tough track' for podium place
April 19, 2025 05:29 PM
Tom Vialle explains what made the track in East Rutherford 'pretty tough' for him and how he persevered for yet another podium finish as he seeks his first win of the season.
Latest Clips
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
45
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue