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Behind the Notre Dame bagpipes for men's lacrosse
May 15, 2026 11:18 AM
Take a look inside one of the most unique traditions in college athletics: the playing of the bagpipes for Notre Dame men's lacrosse, a 30-year tradition for the Fighting Irish.
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