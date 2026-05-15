Factory Triumph signs 5.11 as title sponsor, names five riders for Pro Motocross

Factory Triumph announced that 5.11 will become its new title sponsor for the Pro Motocross Championship, as well as a five-rider lineup. Jordon Smith and Mikkel Haarup will race in the 450 class, with Austin Forkner, Gage Linville, and rookie Deacon Denno on 250s.

“After supporting the team throughout the 2026 Supercross campaign, we’re proud to strengthen our partnership with 5.11, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, as they become the title sponsor of our SMX team ahead of the upcoming Pro Motocross season,” Factory Triumph posted on social media. “It’s time to take it outdoors.”

The team will now be known as the 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing Team when Motocross begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, on May 30.

Jalek Swoll remains part of the team but will not ride in the season opener, and no date has been set for his return. He suffered an Achilles injury in March.

“It’s a proud moment for the team as we share the images of our new 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing livery and announce the strengthening of our already great partnership,” Jeremy Coker said in a news release. “5.11 as a brand are incredibly motivated and they’ve shown a real affinity with the supercross fans this season with their very popular activations in the paddock.

“The gear is second-to-none, everyone likes wearing it, and it performs when we need it to in some of the not-so-fun conditions we find at the race and practice track. To move forward with a partner with such credibility as 5.11 is a real boost for the team, and we aim to head to outdoors with even more motivation to achieve great things as we begin our renewed partnership together.”

Smith debuted the Triumph 450 this spring and gave the team its first, and so far only, class top-10 in the Birmingham Triple Crown. He scored three additional top-15s during the season.

Haarup performed solidly in the outdoor series in 2025 on a 250, giving the team two top-fives and seven top-10s.

Denno moves into the professional ranks after winning the SMX Next National Championship in Philadelphia this April. He also won the Daytona Supercross in February.

