Saturday Texas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues the playoffs with a Saturday afternoon race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Justin Allgaier secured a spot in the Round of 8 after his win at Bristol. Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman and Josh Berry are the four drivers below the cutline.

Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick split the Texas races last season, the final year with two trips to the 1.5-mile track. John Hunter Nemechek (2021), Cole Custer (2018) and Trevor Bayne (2011) are the only drivers in the lineup with previous wins at Texas.

The Xfinity Series teams have competed at Texas 44 times. Joe Gibbs Racing has a series-high 16 wins. This includes five of the last eight races.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Andy’s Frozen Custard CEO Andy Kuntz at 3:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 3:31 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by Alex Hall at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 11:05 a.m. on the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA Network … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny with a high of 96 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

LAST TIME: Brandon Jones started from the pole but finished 27th after a crash in the final stage. Noah Gragson started second, led 85 laps and scored his fourth consecutive win. Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger split the stage wins. Four playoff drivers failed to finish the race.

