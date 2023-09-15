Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Bristol Motor Speedway

The Xfinity Series takes on Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time this season on Friday night.

The 300-lap event at the .533-mile track is the first race of the Xfinity playoffs. Twelve drivers will enter The Last Great Colosseum with championship dreams. One can lock up a spot in the Round of 12 by winning.

There are two past Bristol winners in the lineup, one of which is championship eligible. 2010 winner Justin Allgaier is the third seed in the playoff standings. 2004 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his first of two NASCAR starts this season.

The Xfinity Series coverage begins at 7 p.m. on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

Follow along for updates throughout Friday night from the racetrack.