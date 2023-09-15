 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fortinet Championship - Round Two
JT finds form with new driver; in Fortinet contention
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Practice
Bristol Motor Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
BMW PGA Championship - Day Two
Aberg shares BMW PGA lead after chaotic finish

Top Clips

nbc_nas_austinhillwreck_230915.jpg
Hill’s Bristol race ends after contact with Creed
nbc_nas_bristolwreck_230915.jpg
Berry, Mayer, Jones get collected in Bristol wreck
nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daniel Hemric to drive Kaulig Racing Cup car in 2024

  
Published September 15, 2023 01:51 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Daniel Hemric will return to the Cup Series and drive the No. 31 Cup car for Kaulig Racing next season, the team announced Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s here, I’m going back,” Hemric said.

The 32-year-old Hemric won rookie of the year honors in 2019 in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing but did not return to Cup. He ran 21 of 33 Xfinity races in 2020 with JR Motorsports before joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program full-time in 2021. Hemric won the championship that season and joined Kaulig Racing in 2022.

He has run the past two Xfinity seasons with Kaulig Racing. He finished ninth in points last year and is among the 12 drivers in the Xfinity playoffs this season. Hemric seeks to make his fourth Championship 4 appearance this year.

Hemric takes over the No. 31 that Justin Haley drives. Haley will leave the team after this season to join Rick Ware Racing next year.

Sponsors will be announced at a later date.