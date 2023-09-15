Daniel Hemric to drive Kaulig Racing Cup car in 2024

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Daniel Hemric will return to the Cup Series and drive the No. 31 Cup car for Kaulig Racing next season, the team announced Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s here, I’m going back,” Hemric said.

The 32-year-old Hemric won rookie of the year honors in 2019 in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing but did not return to Cup. He ran 21 of 33 Xfinity races in 2020 with JR Motorsports before joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program full-time in 2021. Hemric won the championship that season and joined Kaulig Racing in 2022.

He has run the past two Xfinity seasons with Kaulig Racing. He finished ninth in points last year and is among the 12 drivers in the Xfinity playoffs this season. Hemric seeks to make his fourth Championship 4 appearance this year.

Hemric takes over the No. 31 that Justin Haley drives. Haley will leave the team after this season to join Rick Ware Racing next year.

Sponsors will be announced at a later date.