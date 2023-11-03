Saturday Xfinity Championship 4 race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series crowns its champion Saturday at Phoenix Raceway (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA).

John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer will race for the championship. All are seeking their first Xfinity crown.

This is Allgaier’s sixth appearance in the Championship 4. His best finish is second in 2020. Custer is making his third appearance in the Championship 4. He was runner-up to Tyler Reddick in 2018 and ’19. Nemechek and Mayer are each in the Championship 4 for the first time.

The series raced at Phoenix in March. In that race, Nemechek placed sixth, Mayer was 11th, Custer was 12th and Allgaier won both stages but placed 36th after he was collected in an accident. The four drivers combined to lead 81 of the 200 laps. Nemechek’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates finished 1-2 in that race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. ... Qualifying is at 3:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 6:25 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Father Greg Menegay of St. Claire of Assisi Catholic Church at 7:01 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by The Horns of Odyssey Institute Marching Band at 7:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. … Countdown to Green starts at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. … Motor Racing Network’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Sammy Smith won in March, leading 92 laps, including the final 52. Ryan Truex was second, giving Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish. Sheldon Creed was third. In last year’s championship race, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs dominated, leading 125 laps to win the race and the championship.