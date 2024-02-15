Thursday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on track Thursday night to set the lineup for the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET).

Drivers will take part in the two Duel races that sets rows two through 20. The front row was determined by Wednesday’s single-car qualifying.

Joey Logano won the first Duel race last season. Aric Almirola won the second Duel race. Both drivers scored 10 points and spots on the second row. Zane Smith and Conor Daly locked themselves into the Daytona 500 in two non-chartered cars.

The ARCA Menards Series and Truck Series drivers will also be on track Thursday. Drivers from both series will take part in their first practice sessions ahead of the season-opening races.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Weather

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High of 65 degrees and a 3 percent chance of rain during the Duel races.

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

6 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series

4 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity