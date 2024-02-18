Daytona 500 postponed to Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has postponed the Daytona 500 until 4 p.m. ET Monday.

That now makes Monday a doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway.

The forecast for the start of the Cup race calls for sunny conditions, a high of 60 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

The Cup race will be on Fox. Motor Racing Network will provide the radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

The Xfinity Series will race at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

The forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 56 degrees and a 19% chance of rain.

The Xfinity race will be on Fox. Motor Racing Network will provide the radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

