How to watch Monday’s Daytona 500: Start time, TV info and weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain disrupted the NASCAR schedule over the weekend, so Cup and Xfinity will return to action Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

The Xfinity Series teams will kick off the season at 11 a.m. ET. The Cup Series teams will take part in the Daytona 500 at 4 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano won the pole for Monday’s Daytona 500 with a lap of 181.947 mph. Michael McDowell posted the second-fastest lap at 181.686 mph.

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will form the second row after winning Thursday’s Daytona 500 qualifying races.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The start is scheduled for 4 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona 500 starting lineup

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports app

FORECAST: Weather Underground — A chance of rain showers early in the morning with sunshine later in the day. A high of 59 degrees and a 16 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. A high of 60 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

LAST TIME: The Daytona 500 went to overtime after Daniel Suarez slid off the track with two laps remaining. A multi-car crash sent the race to double overtime. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on the final restart and held off Joey Logano as a crash occurred behind them. The field had taken the white flag, so the caution ended the race with Stenhouse being named the winner.