NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR has postponed the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway until Monday morning because of rain Saturday, series officials announced.

The season-opening race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Monday.

FS1 will broadcast the race. Motor Racing Network will have the radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s coverage. The Xfinity garage will open at 9 a.m. ET.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 58 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the race. The chance of rain declines the rest of the day.

Rookie Jesse Love will start on the pole and be joined by Austin Hill, his Richard Childress Racing teammate, on the front row.

