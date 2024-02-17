 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
McIlroy lays out his vision for a global tour, for best of best
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Stolz adds speed skating worlds gold, one race from another sweep
Team_Photo__240217_8468_Te'aStartz.jpg
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoe_duq_240217.jpg
MBB Highlights: Duquesne scraps win over St. Joe’s
oly_atw60h_nationals_recap_240217.jpg
Jones ties WR in 60mH, qualifies for worlds
oly_atm60h_nationals_recap_240217.jpg
Holloway sets world record: Cunningham wins final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
McIlroy lays out his vision for a global tour, for best of best
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Stolz adds speed skating worlds gold, one race from another sweep
Team_Photo__240217_8468_Te'aStartz.jpg
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoe_duq_240217.jpg
MBB Highlights: Duquesne scraps win over St. Joe’s
oly_atw60h_nationals_recap_240217.jpg
Jones ties WR in 60mH, qualifies for worlds
oly_atm60h_nationals_recap_240217.jpg
Holloway sets world record: Cunningham wins final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

  
Published February 17, 2024 05:38 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR has postponed the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway until Monday morning because of rain Saturday, series officials announced.

The season-opening race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Monday.

MORE: Xfinity race starting lineup

FS1 will broadcast the race. Motor Racing Network will have the radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s coverage. The Xfinity garage will open at 9 a.m. ET.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 58 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the race. The chance of rain declines the rest of the day.

Rookie Jesse Love will start on the pole and be joined by Austin Hill, his Richard Childress Racing teammate, on the front row.