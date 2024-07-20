 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR penalizes Martin Truex Jr.'s team for inspection violation at Indy
The 152nd Open - Day Three
Shane Lowry gets potentially massive break on brutal Open back nine
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20
Pogacar edges Vingegaard to add more seconds to Tour de France lead and match a 76-year-old mark

Top Clips

pourchaire.jpg
Pourchaire filling in for injured Rossi at Toronto
nbc_golf_danbrownselfie_240720.jpg
Brown stops for selfies on Hole 18
nbc_golf_lowry11thhole_240720.jpg
Lowry gets a huge break at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR penalizes Martin Truex Jr.'s team for inspection violation at Indy
The 152nd Open - Day Three
Shane Lowry gets potentially massive break on brutal Open back nine
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20
Pogacar edges Vingegaard to add more seconds to Tour de France lead and match a 76-year-old mark

Top Clips

pourchaire.jpg
Pourchaire filling in for injured Rossi at Toronto
nbc_golf_danbrownselfie_240720.jpg
Brown stops for selfies on Hole 18
nbc_golf_lowry11thhole_240720.jpg
Lowry gets a huge break at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Reddick claims NASCAR Cup Series pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  
Published July 20, 2024 02:37 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Reddick earned his eighth career pole with a lap of 181.932 mph around the historic 2.5-mile speedway. This is the first time the Cup Series has raced on the Indy oval since 2020.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Reddick will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin, who co-owns Reddick’s 23XI Racing car with Michael Jordan. Hamlin earned the second starting spot with a lap of 181.492 mph.

Hendrick Motorsports fills the next three spots with Chase Elliott third, William Byron fourth and Kyle Larson fifth. Larson also started fifth in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Ross Chastain, who enters the race holding the final playoff spot, qualified 28th.

Bubba Wallace, the first driver outside a playoff spot, will start 17th.

The 17th row features two Cup champions. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will start 33rd and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will start 34th.

Austin Cindric hit the wall on his qualifying lap and will start 38th in the 39-car field.