Tyler Reddick claims NASCAR Cup Series pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Reddick earned his eighth career pole with a lap of 181.932 mph around the historic 2.5-mile speedway. This is the first time the Cup Series has raced on the Indy oval since 2020.

Reddick will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin, who co-owns Reddick’s 23XI Racing car with Michael Jordan. Hamlin earned the second starting spot with a lap of 181.492 mph.

Hendrick Motorsports fills the next three spots with Chase Elliott third, William Byron fourth and Kyle Larson fifth. Larson also started fifth in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Ross Chastain, who enters the race holding the final playoff spot, qualified 28th.

Bubba Wallace, the first driver outside a playoff spot, will start 17th.

The 17th row features two Cup champions. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will start 33rd and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will start 34th.

Austin Cindric hit the wall on his qualifying lap and will start 38th in the 39-car field.

