What drivers said after 2024 Martinsville NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Ryan Blaney

Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway:

Ryan Blaney — Winner: “I’m worn out. It’s hard. The last 70 or so laps I tried to save my rears the best I could because that’s where I started struggling later in the runs. I hated I had to lay the bumper to some guys, but I had to do it. It was nice to pass (Chase Elliott) clean. I laid the bumper to a couple guys that I wish I didn’t have to, but I needed to get going, so it was a long night. I appreciate everybody for getting better through the night. Thank goodness. I think that’s the most tired I’ve been after a race in a long time. ... Part of me was nervous because when I got to (Brad Keselowski) earlier, like the run or two before, I just lost so much rear drive and I couldn’t drive under him. I felt like my rears were hanging on a little bit better that last run, and it started to seem like (Kyle Larson) and (Elliott) were starting to struggle on corner exit and that’s where I was able to do it. We definitely got the car better and it allowed me to kind of fade up the track and turn under, where I couldn’t really do it before. Props to (crew chief) Jonathan (Hassler) for tuning her up.”

“Yeah, a lot of momentum. It’s nice to have two Penske cars in. It’s nice to join (Joey Logano) and have a decent shot to bring Roger another title, a third title in a row, so these guys are the best at what they do and it’s been so much fun to get to run with them and share wins and championships. It’s super strong right now in our organization and hopefully it carries over.”

Chase Elliott — Second: “It was a great call. It got us right there in the mix and we had an opportunity. I just made a couple mistakes there past halfway and got some damage on our car. I think that hurt a little bit. Just little things started stacking up. I was pushing really hard trying to get to (Kyle Larson). I just felt like Ryan (Blaney) had been really good. I was scared to give him an opportunity to get to the No. 5 first. I just really wanted to try to get the lead. And then you never know, maybe a caution comes out or something. It just didn’t work out for us. We’ll go to Phoenix (Raceway) and try to put together a good weekend.

Yeah, I don’t know what all was going on there (at the finish), to be honest. All I know is that we came up one spot short and it’s unfortunate.”

Kyle Larson — Third: “I’m proud of the effort from this No. 5 Chevy team. This whole Round of 8 has been a fight, really. From the first stage at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) on, it’s been a fight. I feel like we made the right pit call to give ourselves the best opportunity. I’m proud of my team, the car, the pit crew, everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. We just didn’t have enough. I actually thought that when Chase (Elliott) got to second, I thought he was going to drive right to me and pass me easily. I was surprised I held on as long as I did, so it gave me hope. But then we just fell off the last 30 laps or so.”

Austin Cindric — Fourth: “We started last. We had to go to the back to start stage three and we had a really fast race car. It was a good strategy call there by (crew chief) Brian (Wilson), putting it in my hands at the end with old tires. Honestly, probably a few more laps we would have had third, so I’m proud of everybody’s effort. The whole team collaboration this weekend and most importantly, getting Ryan in the Championship 4. We’ve got a 50 percent shot of Team Penske to win next week, so that’s awesome. It’s well-deserved by everybody on the team and after my last three weeks this feels nice, but we definitely had to work for it today.”

Thank you to all my friends, family, fans (and even the non fans) for the support of our 11 team during the 2024 season. Still got 1 more shot to hoist the cup next weekend. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 4, 2024

William Byron — Sixth: “Yeah, I’ve never been a part of anything like this, so I don’t really know how to feel. I hate it for everyone involved, but I’m happy for this No. 24 Chevy team. I’m happy for us moving on, and we’ll go on and focus on Phoenix. I’ll think about this one here at Martinsville with my team. We had a lot of adversity through the second half of the race there. Yeah, I mean, we know what the rules are, right? So it is what it is. I wouldn’t say I’m happy, but I’m excited to race for a championship, that’s for sure.”

Byron after advancing: 'The rule is what it is' After NASCAR deemed Christopher Bell's wallride at Martinsville a safety violation, William Byron agrees that "the rule is what it is" and advances into the Championship 4 as a result.

Joey Logano — 10th: “It was a top 10. That’s what it was. The focus has been on Phoenix and hopefully it pays a dividend next weekend where we can unload with a lot of speed and have a race car that can go up there and run up front and win a championship.

Noah Gragson — 11th: “We came up one spot short from a top 10. I really want that, but, overall, a good day for the No. 10 team and Stewart-Haas. (Ryan Preece) and (Chase Briscoe) ran up front for a good majority of the day and for us to come home 11th, we started 25th. We need to get our qualifying a little better, but I think we know what we need to work on. I’m just super proud of the determination and focus out of our group this weekend. We’ve got one more.”

Daniel Hemric — 13th: “Really fast No. 31 Chevrolet all weekend. We kept our track position and made some gains during the first stage. Getting spun by the 77 set us back a bit. Fortunately, a timely caution and some solid adjustments helped get us some track position back, and we were able to get a top-20 finish out of it.”

Chase Briscoe — 15th: “Our car started pretty good and we just continued on and it just got worse as the day went on. We never really made it better. It’s frustrating for sure. I felt like we had a car definitely capable of running in the top five and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to get better.”

Bell pleads his case: 'I just slid into the wall' Christopher Bell pleads that he "just slid into the wall" while trying to pass Bubba Wallace to advance into the Championship 4, but after the move was ruled a safety violation, he concludes it was "not meant to be."

#NASCAR … Bubba Wallace on the last lap and Christopher Bell getting by him pic.twitter.com/kBupKOdOVo — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) November 3, 2024

Christopher Bell — 22nd: “It was Martinsville, and it was a Round of 8 cutoff race. Unfortunately, I was on the bad side of it. Made a lot of mistakes, ran a sloppy race. It is a shame that it comes down to a ball and strike call like that. You can look at both sides of the fence. The Chevy organization had a lot of blocking going on so that (William Bryon) didn’t lose positions. I slid into the wall and kept my foot into it. I guess that is a losing move.

Bell speechless after last-lap move deemed illegal Christopher Bell discusses his move that was deemed a safety violation at Martinsville and stripped away his chance at advancing into the Championship 4.

“I just got loose. I was trying to get by (Bubba Wallace) and whenever I did, I was kind of pinned in between (Noah Gragson) and (Wallace) and slid into the wall. Whenever I slid into the wall, I knew that I had to have that position and just tried to get to the line. I didn’t intentionally floor it and go into the fence; I slipped into the wall and that’s all she wrote.”