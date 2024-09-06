Where to watch Saturday’s Atlanta Xfinity Series race

More than half of this season’s 23 Xfinity Series races has seen the final lead change take place in the last six laps. Will it happen again Saturday?

The last time the series raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Austin Hill restarted sixth in overtime and won. That gave Hill wins in the first two races of this year. He has not won since.

Three races remain in the regular season. Sammy Smith holds the final playoff spot. He has a 10-point advantage on Ryan Sieg.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:52 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:53 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill saved enough fuel to win in overtime in February, leading only the final two laps. Chandler Smith was second. Shane van Gisbergen placed third.

