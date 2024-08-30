 Skip navigation
Where to watch Sunday’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway

  
Published August 30, 2024 01:56 PM

The Cup regular season comes to an end Sunday night in Darlington.

The regular season champion will be decided and the playoff field will be set.

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Friday 5: Advice from Michael Jordan helps Bubba Wallace with pressure to make playoffs
Bubba Wallace enters Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington 21 points below the playoff cutline.

Tyler Reddick leads the points entering the event. He’s 17 points ahead of Kyle Larson and 18 points ahead of Chase Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs and Chris Buescher hold the final three playoff spots.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:55 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:05 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 3 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 5:15 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 5:47 p.m. by Pastor Stacey Severance, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Florence, South Carolina. … The National Anthem will be performed by Carolina Sound, University of Mount Olive, at 5:48 p.m. … Dale Jarrett takes Cale Yarborough’s #11 Oldsmobile for a ceremonial lap.

DISTANCE: The race is 367 laps (501.32 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 115. Stage 2 ends at Lap 230.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 90 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski took the lead with nine laps to go after Tyler Reddick made contact with Chris Buescher racing for the lead in May’s race. Ty Gibbs was second. Josh Berry placed third. Kyle Larson won last year’s Southern 500. Tyler Reddick was second. Chris Buescher finished third.