Aaron Gordon says he’s ‘excited hopefully to be extended and to stay’ in Denver

Denver has let a few players go, sacrificing veteran depth to save money and stay under the second apron of the luxury tax: Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and most painfully this summer Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They have paid up to keep Nikola Jokic and, most recently, Jamal Murray in the Mile High City.

Aaron Gordon has to fall into that latter group. He is extension eligible right now with a player option for the 2025-26 season — if Denver doesn’t extend him Gordon can be a free agent next summer. He doesn’t want that, he wants to stay in Denver, Gordon said during Nuggets’ media day.

“I really love this organization. I love the players on this team. I love the coaching staff. So I hope we get it done. It seems like it’s moving forward in the right direction, so I’m excited. I’m excited hopefully to be extended and to stay with this organization.”

Gordon is a steal this season at $22.8 million, he is now eligible to sign a four-year, $149.5 million extension, which seems around a fair price in the current market. Gordon does not rack up crazy counting stats — 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds a game last season — but he’s a high-level defender who plays a high IQ game and knows how to fit with Nikola Jokic.

The bottom line: Denver wouldn’t have the championship banner it does without Gordon and will not get another without him. Nuggets GM Calvin Booth gets that and was clear he wants to extend Gordon.

“Hopefully we have some productive talks with his representation, and we’re able to find a deal that we’re both satisfied with. He’s been an integral part of what we’ve done. And we’d like to keep him here for a long time.”

The Nuggets need to keep him, and this is not the player to pinch pennies with.

