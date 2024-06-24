 Skip navigation
Al Horford is not retiring: ‘I’m coming back. That’s the plan.’

  
Published June 24, 2024 11:20 AM
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s a little unusual to ask a player who was a starter on the team that just won the title if they were considering retiring, but Al Horford is not a usual case. Horford — pushed into a starting role for the Celtics this postseason because of Kristaps Porzingis’ calf — is 38, had played 17 NBA seasons, and there were questions by some if he might want to walk away on top.

No.

In fact, he’d rather extend his deal, he told WBZ TV of Boston, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“I’m coming back. That’s the plan… I’ll start training in a couple weeks again... I feel good, I want to keep it going.”

Horford filled his role well for Boston last season, playing in 65 games and staring 33 when pressed into service — as he was in the playoffs — and he averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game, plus shot 41.9% from 3. He was a perfect, steady compliment to Porzingis at the five.

Horford has one year at $9.5 million left on his contract. Horford would be open to an extension, but the Celtics are a team already into the second apron of the tax next season and will have a max extension for Jayson Tatum kicking in the season after that. Boston may be open to keeping Horford around longer — he will be part of the core of this team running it back next season — but Brad Stevens and the front office may want to see how things play out before making any commitments.